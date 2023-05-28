Rune It Out 1.1

Hello, in the past week, I have been working on completing all the small tasks that were left to ensure that the Arena mode is released as soon as possible. Here are the changes that I have made:

Added a player nickname display

Created a background behind the sorcerer in the interface with player-chosen colors

Limited the strength of water to 100

Fixed the colliders on bushes

Fixed the Arena button in the main menu

Directly took nicknames from Steam

Improved the graphics in both the Arena and Lobby rooms

Additionally, I have added a new feature for the Rune Animation. Now, players can see how much a rune is charged through a transparent graphic that appears behind the rune.