 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune It Out update for 28 May 2023

Rune It Out 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11336995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, in the past week, I have been working on completing all the small tasks that were left to ensure that the Arena mode is released as soon as possible. Here are the changes that I have made:

  • Added a player nickname display
  • Created a background behind the sorcerer in the interface with player-chosen colors
  • Limited the strength of water to 100
  • Fixed the colliders on bushes
  • Fixed the Arena button in the main menu
  • Directly took nicknames from Steam
  • Improved the graphics in both the Arena and Lobby rooms

Additionally, I have added a new feature for the Rune Animation. Now, players can see how much a rune is charged through a transparent graphic that appears behind the rune.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2213911 Depot 2213911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link