Rune It Out 1.1

Hello, in the past week, I have been working on completing all the small tasks that were left to ensure that the Arena mode is released as soon as possible. Here are the changes that I have made:
- Added a player nickname display
- Created a background behind the sorcerer in the interface with player-chosen colors
- Limited the strength of water to 100
- Fixed the colliders on bushes
- Fixed the Arena button in the main menu
- Directly took nicknames from Steam
- Improved the graphics in both the Arena and Lobby rooms
Additionally, I have added a new feature for the Rune Animation. Now, players can see how much a rune is charged through a transparent graphic that appears behind the rune.
