MILFs of Sunville update for 29 May 2023

MILFs of Sunville: v10 has been released!

Hi there!
We at L7team are happy to announce the release of a new update for your favorite game, MILFs of Sunville.
This update includes ~1.400 new pictures and many cool animations.
It will also conclude the first season of the game.
We've worked on it long and hard to deliver you the product of the best quality to ensure you have a lot of fun!
In total, MILFs of Sunville: Season 1 can boast more than 12.000 pictures, 270 animated clips and more than 25.000 lines of dialogue!

Thank you for your support!
With your help, MILFs of Sunville: Season 1 went from being in Early Access to finally reaching a full release state!

MILFs of Sunville Season 2 is already in development.
Stay tuned for more news about the game!

