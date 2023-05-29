 Skip to content

Fueled Up update for 29 May 2023

Cat Pack Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, space engineers and interstellar adventurers!

Prepare for a purrfect experience, as we proudly present the free Cat Pack update, featuring five incredible new cat skins to elevate your galactic experience in Fueled Up! Assemble your cat team and protect spaceships from cosmic threats as you soar through asteroid belts leaving only a trail of stardust behind.

To celebrate the launch of the update, Fueled Up will be available at a 50% discount for the entire week. This is your chance to embark on a thrilling spaceship-saving adventure at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on this deal!

