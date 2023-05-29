UPDATE 29/05

Added new car

Added new engine (diesel)

Enabled 1024 res for better decals and paint quality - was 512 so saves will get bigger, also this is not working on previously saved items and cars

Added option to change texture resolution - this affects decal and paintjob quality.

512 - default - bad decal quality

1024 - better - not recommended on weaker PC - also makes saves 4 times bigger

2048 - same as above, save files even more bigger.

Basically recommended to go with bigger resolution only if you do decals and want them to look good.

TIP - you can set resolution to 2048 , buy hood or other part you want some decal on, set it back to 512, you will only have this part with high res so wouldn't impact game too much

Added diesel fuel

it will mix with gasoline if that is in container

will change color if mixed and depending on what fuel it is

car will not run if less then 60% is right fuel

Added rollcage for lad, lad coupe and cabrio..

Optimized catalog

Added money - it is meant for trading cars with other players

(the trading happens by exchanging barn files - seller gives barn file with car - buyer gives barn file with money)

All items in car will be locked to car when sitting , not working on trailers yet

This will increase performance as no physics are calculated for these parts and also prevent losing items from car when driving,