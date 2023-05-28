After a year in Early Access Version 1.0 of Drift Type C is finally here!
Introduced a workaround for some really cheap controllers, where they were perpetually sending phantom input for an axis that does not actually exist.
When entering School or Rally mode, an appropriate menu option is selected by default instead of the Main Menu button.
Improved game pad navigation of UI: scrollbar now jumps to cursor location if it is moved with a game pad.
Changed the default controller mapping for changing tabs in NAV.
Verified background music is working correctly in the second level but was unable to reproduce problems.
Drift Type C update for 28 May 2023
Version 1.00
After a year in Early Access Version 1.0 of Drift Type C is finally here!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update