Kitsu's Destiny update for 6 June 2023

Version 1.3 Released: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11336921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Doubled the damage of Judgement, I made it way too weak.
Added a bloodline bonus of 2% for every kill to EXP and Gold gains.
Nerfed confusion to drop your attack to 25% of normal so you can't OHKO yourself.
Credits adjustments and updates.
Major changes to True Ending.
Some achievements added for story. Money and Battle cheevos to come.
Added more CGMZ plugins to use later.
Started tracking some extra stats for cheevos. Only affects V1.3 and beyond.
Added a splash screen.
Heavily boosted bloodline items.
Allowed Radiant Blade a cnance to Blind.
Moved some skills to be learned a little earlier.

