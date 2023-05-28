GAME HEALTH UPDATE — EU SERVERS, THIRD PERSON AIM, REBALANCING (1.20)

Share · View all patches · Build 11336912 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

I've spent the past few weeks thoroughly testing and ironing out bugs in the game, the patch is finally out and I'm super excited to talk about some of the new changes...

(1.) Invisibility Ability Balancing



I've heard a few reports of people unhappy with the invisibility ability, so I've made the following changes:

The invisibility ability now leaves a trail of particles. This will make it so you can still be hit while invisible, but it'll still throw off your enemy and give you well needed relief

Fixed a bug that caused you to stay invisible permanently after using invisibility

(2.) Sights (Zoom) Improvements for the ACR and AK

Fixed a bug that caused sights on the ACR and AK not to zoom in properly

Buffed AK zoom (1.5x —> 2.8x)

Buffed ACR zoom (3x —> 4x)

The AK will now be more accurate while zoomed in (2x), slightly reduced accuracy while not zoomed in (~10%)

(3.) Hunger Games



This game mode needed some love so I've added the following changes.

6X XP in hunger games

Added a players left counter to hunger games

Added a proper UI for when the round ended and restarting hunger games

(4.) NEW GAME SERVERS!!!

Added US/EU server selection

(5.) All Other Improvements: