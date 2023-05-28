GAME HEALTH UPDATE — EU SERVERS, THIRD PERSON AIM, REBALANCING (1.20)

Hey all!
I've spent the past few weeks thoroughly testing and ironing out bugs in the game, the patch is finally out and I'm super excited to talk about some of the new changes...
(1.) Invisibility Ability Balancing
I've heard a few reports of people unhappy with the invisibility ability, so I've made the following changes:
- The invisibility ability now leaves a trail of particles. This will make it so you can still be hit while invisible, but it'll still throw off your enemy and give you well needed relief
- Fixed a bug that caused you to stay invisible permanently after using invisibility
(2.) Sights (Zoom) Improvements for the ACR and AK
- Fixed a bug that caused sights on the ACR and AK not to zoom in properly
- Buffed AK zoom (1.5x —> 2.8x)
- Buffed ACR zoom (3x —> 4x)
- The AK will now be more accurate while zoomed in (2x), slightly reduced accuracy while not zoomed in (~10%)
(3.) Hunger Games
This game mode needed some love so I've added the following changes.
- 6X XP in hunger games
- Added a players left counter to hunger games
- Added a proper UI for when the round ended and restarting hunger games
(4.) NEW GAME SERVERS!!!
- Added US/EU server selection
(5.) All Other Improvements:
- Fixed a bug that stopped you from picking up items from chests at close distance
- Fixed a bug that made the pick up pop up linger even after picking up a gun from a chest
- Added bindable keybinds for kick, chat, and opening chests
- Improved reliability of syncing for match timers
- Fixed a bug that caused it to display "Game ended" when joining a game
- Fixed bugs with map vote
- Added a pre loading screen before the main menu
- Improved the ammo HUD
- You can now tell if enemies are aiming up and down
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to kill a person multiple times with explosives
- Fixed a bug that caused a black screen on low settings when running on Apple Silicon devices
- Fixed sticky mines sometimes not exploding
- Fixed a bug that caused the speed of the dash ability to be affected by your game frame rate
- Fixed Russian and German translations
- Added a new shader to the arms during the spawn invincibility
- Sticky mines can no longer be shot through the floor
- Fixed connection issues in the menu
- The tutorial is now skippable
- Fixed a bug that caused random costumes to be equipped when launching the game
- Removed camera jiggle when swapping weapons
- Sights on the AK now improve accuracy
- The chat now dims when not in use
