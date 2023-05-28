Patch Notes v. 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11336890 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 14:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Update v1.2 is here including the New Game + feature and small changes to the crystal crafting system. This update is live on Steam and will arrive on other platforms due to new content within the next 1-2 weeks.

The New Game + feature unlocks after beating the game and having a cleared save file. You can choose this feature from the start menu.

Details regarding crystal system changes can be read below.

v. 1.2

Added: New Game + option in the start menu when cleared save file is present

Added: New way of obtaining crystals *

Added: Crystal gather chains **

Added: Option to lower running speed

Added: More Stat Boosts and Passive Skills for Kylian for NG+

Changed: Removing crystals from equipment yields the proper former crystal ***

Changed: Selling equipment auto-removes the crystal

Changed: Lowered chance of getting big crystals

Changed: Crystals with a purity of 0 can’t drop

Changed: Smoother crafting menu navigation

Changed: A few enemy stats

Changed: Lowered bonus from agility passive and class emblem bonus

Changed: Double Steps & Drunken Master don’t stack.

Fixed: bug regarding the Shaved Head boss

Fixed: other minor bugs and collision errors

When interacting with a crystal source the player now gets a choice of three crystals for every drop. The player can choose one or none. Choosing none gives the player arc depending on their game’s progress. This gives the player more control over which crystals he wants and which he considers useless for his builds. Also, this makes the inventory less cluttered. This whole system can be turned off in the options.

** If the player chooses a crystal a chain starts. The more crystals of the same property are gathered the more likely they will drop. Choosing a crystal with a different property will restart the chain. Choosing none will continue the chain. This makes hunting for certain crystals a lot easier. When a crystal drop is boosted through a chain it is marked as “Boost”

***This only applies to crystals inserted in version 1.2 or higher.

Thanks for your support!

Matthias