Update, Version 20230528



English

[Hotkey]Added hotkey: V to turn on/off the field of view of hostile entities.

[Tips]Added the description of this new hotkey in the game's "tips."

[Tutorial]Added tutorial content to explain this hotkey and the hostile entities' field of view. It's integrated into the fast tutorial. If you skipped the fast tutorial or chose the long tutorial, this part of the information will appear when you visit Queensmouth.

[Wiki]Added a wiki page of hotkeys: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Hot_Keys

Added functions to draw hostile entities' field of view on the map.

Disabled the legacy hotkey: T. (It's part of some ancient legacy code from SAPC++)

简体中文

【快捷键】加入了新的快捷键V来开关敌意实体的视野范围显示。

【帮助】在菜单的帮助选项中加入了关于这个快捷键的信息。

【教程】加入了关于这个快捷键和敌意实体视野相关的教程内容。如果你选择快速的序章，那么这会是序章中的一部分。如果你选择跳过序章或使用那个长的版本，那么这段信息会在王后镇剧情的一开始出现。

【维基】加入了一个关于快捷键的维基页面 https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Hot_Keys

加入了在地图上绘制敌意实体的视野范围的功能

停用了史前快捷键T。（这个快捷键来自于SAPC++的古代代码。）

