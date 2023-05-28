v1_7_0 Extra Content

●
Added a boss somewhere.
●
Added an bonus content.
Appears after defeating an additional boss.
●
Added new achievements.
・
The achievement "Clear Stage 5" has been added.
If you have already cleared it, you can get it by playing again.
・
The terrain in the "Corridor of Darkness" has been modified so that it can be broken through regardless of skill acquisition status.
・
If you saved the game after clearing the game, the starting area when resuming with the saved data has been changed.
・
In areas 1-1 and 1-2, using "turn back" would return to the starting point of 1-1, but this has been changed to return to the previous save point after stage 1 is cleared.
・
Fixed a bug in v1_6_0 where "Skill Master" could not be acquired.
If you have already acquired all the skills, you can obtain them by checking the skill tree screen again.
Changed files in this update