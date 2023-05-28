v1_7_0 Extra Content

Share · View all patches · Build 11336852 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

●

Added a boss somewhere.

●

Added an bonus content.

Appears after defeating an additional boss.

●

Added new achievements.

・

The achievement "Clear Stage 5" has been added.

If you have already cleared it, you can get it by playing again.

・

The terrain in the "Corridor of Darkness" has been modified so that it can be broken through regardless of skill acquisition status.

・

If you saved the game after clearing the game, the starting area when resuming with the saved data has been changed.

・

In areas 1-1 and 1-2, using "turn back" would return to the starting point of 1-1, but this has been changed to return to the previous save point after stage 1 is cleared.

・

Fixed a bug in v1_6_0 where "Skill Master" could not be acquired.

If you have already acquired all the skills, you can obtain them by checking the skill tree screen again.