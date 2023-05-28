Territory – Alpha 5.109.1 – Hotfixes

Fixed
- Some AI could not navigate due to global navmesh generation being maxed out
- Fixed all stone tool and weapon hand placements
Performance
- Reduced all AI navmesh generation sizes
Changed
- Reduced and softened sunlight intensity
