Territory update for 28 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.109.1 – Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11336818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Some AI could not navigate due to global navmesh generation being maxed out
  • Fixed all stone tool and weapon hand placements

Performance

  • Reduced all AI navmesh generation sizes

Changed

  • Reduced and softened sunlight intensity

