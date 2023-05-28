- Button to toggle between windowed and fullscreen modes.
- Fixed bug where decimals of large values was not saved correctly.
- Fixes to scientific, logarithmic and long number notation systems.
Farm Empire update for 28 May 2023
Update Notes for May 28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320131 Depot 2320131
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320132 Depot 2320132
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update