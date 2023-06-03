Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater - PATCH #4

Share · View all patches · Build 11336760 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear Coffee Lovers,

As you know, we are getting ready to release the full version of Espresso Tycoon (which is coming to Steam on the 7th of June!). But before that, we wanted to give you a new opportunity in the Prologue. 😄

We are adding a new feature - Resolution Quality.

In the game settings, you can use the slider to efficiently change the resolution of the game.

Here's how to use it:



Here you can compare the difference:





This is a feature that will be especially useful for those who play on low-end hardware.

You will notice that it affects the quality of the graphics, but you will be able to freely adjust it to match the capabilities of your computer using the slider.

We hope that this will make the game run smoothly for you. 😄

Let us know your thoughts!

And remember - the full version of Espresso Tycoon is coming to Steam on the 7th of June! Don't forget to add to your Wishlist ːsteamhappyː

Your Coffee Enthusiasts,

DreamWay Games Team