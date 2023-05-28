 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warsim: The Realm of Aslona update for 28 May 2023

Necromancy Savebreaking Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11336759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got an email not too long ago with a report of a savebreaking bug (those and ctd bugs are the cream of the crop of stuff that needs to be dealt with immediately) so here's a hot fix

It's a stupid issue caused by resurrected heroes having the origin story/hero description replaced with a new one I wrote, ie instead of 'I was a roving warrior, then I joined you' a resurrected one would say 'Death Provides...' however this text is added to the save files.

The game differenciates data in saves with these '.'

So now anyone loads and it detects 3 extra dots and thinks oh this save has 3 more variables than expected and freaks out

tldr: Death provides... headaches for the dev!

If anyone does have any issues ever with their save files hit me up!

I hate to see them, but I love to see the issues behind them resolved permanently and if it wasn't for someone letting me know about this one this fix wouldn't be out so quick

Cheers guys <3

PS: 2 other little bugs fixed in this patch

  • Fixed 'wby necromancy' dialogue option (credit Family guy and u/greaterwaagh)
  • Fixed ogre referred to as goblin in seshgobz hq

Changed files in this update

Warsim: The Realm of Aslona Content Depot 659541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link