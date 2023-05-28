Necromancy Savebreaking Hotfix

Got an email not too long ago with a report of a savebreaking bug (those and ctd bugs are the cream of the crop of stuff that needs to be dealt with immediately) so here's a hot fix
It's a stupid issue caused by resurrected heroes having the origin story/hero description replaced with a new one I wrote, ie instead of 'I was a roving warrior, then I joined you' a resurrected one would say 'Death Provides...' however this text is added to the save files.
The game differenciates data in saves with these '.'
So now anyone loads and it detects 3 extra dots and thinks oh this save has 3 more variables than expected and freaks out
tldr: Death provides... headaches for the dev!
If anyone does have any issues ever with their save files hit me up!
I hate to see them, but I love to see the issues behind them resolved permanently and if it wasn't for someone letting me know about this one this fix wouldn't be out so quick
Cheers guys <3
PS: 2 other little bugs fixed in this patch
- Fixed 'wby necromancy' dialogue option (credit Family guy and u/greaterwaagh)
- Fixed ogre referred to as goblin in seshgobz hq
Changed files in this update