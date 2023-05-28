 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 May 2023

V1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11336750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The Fairy Breakthrough has been changed to consume all the gold coins held.
  2. Adjust the location of the treasure hunt.
  3. Modify some text errors.

