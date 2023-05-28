 Skip to content

Santas Basement update for 28 May 2023

No more Permadeath

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Permadeath have been removed and you will now get put in a forest where you will have to find your way back.

Several sound tweaks.

Removed the starting cutscene.

