Patch notes 0.6.25
-
Low texture graphics now includes a change to the river visuals and other little changes that improve performance, about +10 fps when looking at the river.
-
Fixed issue with bakers and tailors getting stuck when all warehouses were full.
-
Fixed notification text to say that the warehouse is full, not just say it is almost full.
-
Clamped warehouse storage amount so it doesn't exceed the max storage amount.
-
Fixed healer running about when roaming rather than walking.
-
Fixed remove orchard worker on loaded games.
-
Fixed bakery progressing bread production when the baker was away.
-
Added a developer debug menu to test many performance aspects.
Changed files in this update