Bastide update for 28 May 2023

Patch notes 0.6.25

Patch notes 0.6.25

  • Low texture graphics now includes a change to the river visuals and other little changes that improve performance, about +10 fps when looking at the river.

  • Fixed issue with bakers and tailors getting stuck when all warehouses were full.

  • Fixed notification text to say that the warehouse is full, not just say it is almost full.

  • Clamped warehouse storage amount so it doesn't exceed the max storage amount.

  • Fixed healer running about when roaming rather than walking.

  • Fixed remove orchard worker on loaded games.

  • Fixed bakery progressing bread production when the baker was away.

  • Added a developer debug menu to test many performance aspects.

