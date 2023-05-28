Patch notes 0.6.25

Low texture graphics now includes a change to the river visuals and other little changes that improve performance, about +10 fps when looking at the river.

Fixed issue with bakers and tailors getting stuck when all warehouses were full.

Fixed notification text to say that the warehouse is full, not just say it is almost full.

Clamped warehouse storage amount so it doesn't exceed the max storage amount.

Fixed healer running about when roaming rather than walking.

Fixed remove orchard worker on loaded games.

Fixed bakery progressing bread production when the baker was away.