Ugmania 0.8.3 Beta out now. I want to test the new stuff with more people. I added one big feature: Challenge Speedruns! You can't save, death ends the run, and you have to kill the specified boss as fast as possible. I use steam leaderboards to save this score. No idea if the thing I made works very well though, so I am putting it in beta to test it a bit. Cheers!

Also I nerfed multishot reforge.