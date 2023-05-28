1.9.8.4 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity



If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Changelog

Fixed the issue that the window icon was transparent in previous versions

Fixed the previous version tray icon display error issue

Fixed the issue that the previous version of myfinder did not display hot lyrics

Dock window preview adds window top function

MyFinder secondary menu adds refresh animation

Fixed the issue that the pop-up window disappeared after clicking the delayed shutdown option of the previous version

Fixed the issue that the window list displayed abnormally in the pre-stage scheduling multi-screen state

