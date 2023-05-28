 Skip to content

Hearth's Light Potion Shop update for 28 May 2023

Small Fixes (May 28, 2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed peas so that they could only be stirred once
-Adjusted interaction frequencies

