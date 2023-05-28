- Fixed an issue that the game to consider as sleeping at outside when the player sleep at a bed by the wall
- Fixed an issue that the sound mute settings was not saved correctly
- Added "Feature Preview" menu to the game option setting for testers
- Mouse Keybind test has moved to Feature Preview menu
- Added an option to ignore sleeping delay to Feature Preview
- Added an option loading/sleeping detail logging
- Tweaked that count-up raider defeated count is delay sometime
VISM Playtest update for 28 May 2023
Hot fix version 0.6.3.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
