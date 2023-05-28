 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VISM Playtest update for 28 May 2023

Hot fix version 0.6.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11336540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that the game to consider as sleeping at outside when the player sleep at a bed by the wall
  • Fixed an issue that the sound mute settings was not saved correctly
  • Added "Feature Preview" menu to the game option setting for testers
  • Mouse Keybind test has moved to Feature Preview menu
  • Added an option to ignore sleeping delay to Feature Preview
  • Added an option loading/sleeping detail logging
  • Tweaked that count-up raider defeated count is delay sometime

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2253701 Depot 2253701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link