Deliverance & Reign update for 28 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/28/2023

Patch Notes 05/28/2023 · Build 11336539

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the enemy "Demon Warrior" gained +1 Anger even when the player's attack dealt 0 damage.

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with "Cataclysm" and its damage calculation;
  • Fixed a bug with some Spell effects not working properly if the Spell used the floor itself as a target;
  • Fixed a bug with the Betrayer Spell Upgrade "+20 spell damage" not being applied properly to Spells;
  • Fixed a bug with the Vampire Spell Upgrade "Feed a random friendly minion" not prioritizing Unfed units;
  • Fixed a bug with "Doppelganger" not considering Upgrades from the Minions it copied;
  • Fixed a bug where "Doppelganger" didn't keep its own Upgrades when transforming into a different Minion;
  • Grammar tweaks.

