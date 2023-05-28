Patch Notes 05/28/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the enemy "Demon Warrior" gained +1 Anger even when the player's attack dealt 0 damage.
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with "Cataclysm" and its damage calculation;
- Fixed a bug with some Spell effects not working properly if the Spell used the floor itself as a target;
- Fixed a bug with the Betrayer Spell Upgrade "+20 spell damage" not being applied properly to Spells;
- Fixed a bug with the Vampire Spell Upgrade "Feed a random friendly minion" not prioritizing Unfed units;
- Fixed a bug with "Doppelganger" not considering Upgrades from the Minions it copied;
- Fixed a bug where "Doppelganger" didn't keep its own Upgrades when transforming into a different Minion;
- Grammar tweaks.
