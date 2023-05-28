 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 28 May 2023

1.0.0.3 - Localizations

Build 11336424

Most of the game is now translated to Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and Finnish. Translation quality varies and I am will keep working on improving it. I say most as there are still some hints around that are not translated

Game size is also reduced as I got rid of some old models and materials still hanging around in the files.

Next update should come around faster than this one as this was more work than I had estimated

Changes

  • Game now translated to Chinese and Finnish
  • Spanish and Portuguese options are also included but they are machine translated

Fixes

  • Fixed market research UI
  • Fixed various small UI issues

