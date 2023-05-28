Patch 1.01 - mostly non-critical bugs (mostly)

Share · View all patches · Build 11336416 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Quick patch to address some issues with the game. Some more serious than others.

Chapter 1

Addressed an issue where the game would not immediately end if you run out of time inside the cave of the opening sequence.

Fixed an issue (hopefully) where the docks would become inaccessible sometimes.

Note: The dock will become completely inaccessible once the story progresses sufficiently. Although the boat will be available.

Fixed an issue where the boat could be boarded prematurely.

Kaliko Village: Fixed some dialogue related to a couple villagers not knowing the mayor's son was back. (Sidequest: The Prodigal Son)

Redesigned the landscape so that the boat could not become inaccessible if deboarding directly into The Frostbite.

This was actually fixed in chapter 2 and on, but the fix never made it into chapter 1. (oopsie)

Gorogo: fixed an issue with an NPC displaying the wrong image if interacted with.

Gorogo: Fixed an issue where the game was able to be soft locked if backtracking.

Chapter 2

Fixed an issue where the player could bypass a barrier in the giant trees section, allowing for sequence breaking.

Chapter 4

Fixed an issue where the wrong player sprite was shown sometimes in the catacombs.

Post-game

Fixed an issue with boarding/deboarding the airship while flying that would take the player to an undesired area.

Fixed party NPCs on the deck being improperly displayed.

General fixes

Adjusted Winter's knives. They are now the same knives and will sell for the same price.

Fixed a typo in the help system.

Please report any bugs you may find in either the Steam discussion area or the discord. I'll try to patch them out as soon as possible.