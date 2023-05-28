Patch 1.0.2 - Move Objects with your Hammer, Adjustments to Balancing and Fixes

As promised, we are listening to player feedback and are happy to provide another patch with one of the most requested features: Being able to move objects by using the hammer, as well as some adjustments to balancing and fixes.
New Feature: Move Workstations, Furniture, Walls and Roofs without losing any resources!
- You can now move furniture, workstations, walls and roofs with your hammer instead of tearing them down, lose resources and rebuilding them.
Balancing
- Workbench upgrade to V now requires 2 clay instead of 5.
- Story progress % is more accurate now. We now weight quests with a factor (how much effort they require) instead of just counting them. Before, the first part of the game added way too much % to the overall progress since the tutorial is packed with small quests.
- Increased spawn rate of wild carrots in prairie biome.
- Reduced health of penguins.
Fixes
- Fixed that you could lose your bow (or other items) when receiving the rusty rifle from Mr. Jones.
- When trashing an equipped item, it is correctly unequipped now.
- When completing "A special Gift", the dead animal skull is correctly removed from inventory.
- After talking to Shayan, her written letter correctly disappears.
- Prevented building foundations underwater.
- Adjusted rarity of some quest items (Byrd's burner, Stark's parcel, Jeb's package).
- Prevented that Shayan can give the same quest twice.
- Corrected collider of sawmill in Hunter's Rest.
- Fixed that you were able to remove chairs with a hmmer inside houses of Avoleke village.
- Some localization fixes.
❤️ If you enjoy the game so far, please don't forget to leave a review.
Changed files in this update