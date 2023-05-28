 Skip to content

Above Snakes update for 28 May 2023

Patch 1.0.2 - Move Objects with your Hammer, Adjustments to Balancing and Fixes

Patch 1.0.2 - Build 11336384 · Last edited by Wendy

As promised, we are listening to player feedback and are happy to provide another patch with one of the most requested features: Being able to move objects by using the hammer, as well as some adjustments to balancing and fixes.

New Feature: Move Workstations, Furniture, Walls and Roofs without losing any resources!

  • You can now move furniture, workstations, walls and roofs with your hammer instead of tearing them down, lose resources and rebuilding them.

Balancing

  • Workbench upgrade to V now requires 2 clay instead of 5.
  • Story progress % is more accurate now. We now weight quests with a factor (how much effort they require) instead of just counting them. Before, the first part of the game added way too much % to the overall progress since the tutorial is packed with small quests.
  • Increased spawn rate of wild carrots in prairie biome.
  • Reduced health of penguins.

Fixes

  • Fixed that you could lose your bow (or other items) when receiving the rusty rifle from Mr. Jones.
  • When trashing an equipped item, it is correctly unequipped now.
  • When completing "A special Gift", the dead animal skull is correctly removed from inventory.
  • After talking to Shayan, her written letter correctly disappears.
  • Prevented building foundations underwater.
  • Adjusted rarity of some quest items (Byrd's burner, Stark's parcel, Jeb's package).
  • Prevented that Shayan can give the same quest twice.
  • Corrected collider of sawmill in Hunter's Rest.
  • Fixed that you were able to remove chairs with a hmmer inside houses of Avoleke village.
  • Some localization fixes.



