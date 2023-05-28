 Skip to content

Territory update for 28 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.109 – Fixes

Build 11336314 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Deer getting stuck and stopping while fleeing (not more easy meals!)
  • Deer grazing audio did not follow deer when they flee
  • Some issues with upgrade sounds
  • All stone tool and weapon meshs corrected so they sit flat on the ground when you drop them
  • Missing Traders

Changed

  • Hunter loot increased a little
  • Hunters made a bit more deadly

Added

  • Inside and Outside temperature HUD display (inception of the temperature system, no effects yet, just for info currently)
  • Small glow light at rear of player when mining helmet light is turned on

Performance

  • Thinned harvestable foliage to improve loading times
  • Distance to nearest player check to destroy AI reduced
  • Traders moved to new spawn system so they aren’t all alive in the world at the same time

