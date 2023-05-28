Territory – Alpha 5.109 – Fixes

Fixed
- Deer getting stuck and stopping while fleeing (not more easy meals!)
- Deer grazing audio did not follow deer when they flee
- Some issues with upgrade sounds
- All stone tool and weapon meshs corrected so they sit flat on the ground when you drop them
- Missing Traders
Changed
- Hunter loot increased a little
- Hunters made a bit more deadly
Added
- Inside and Outside temperature HUD display (inception of the temperature system, no effects yet, just for info currently)
- Small glow light at rear of player when mining helmet light is turned on
Performance
- Thinned harvestable foliage to improve loading times
- Distance to nearest player check to destroy AI reduced
- Traders moved to new spawn system so they aren’t all alive in the world at the same time
