New save system

I've finally been able to change the old save system of the game! If you didn't know, in the old system everything was saved in the registry.

Now it is saved in a file which is located here:

AppData\LocalLow\LiftyGames\Riddles And Sieges\

The file name is SavedData.sav.

The system itself wasn't very hard to do, but the reason I didn't do it before because I didn't want anyone to lose their progress. But now I was able to make the progress from the registry transfer to this file when you will launch the game after this update.

So don't worry, you will not lose your progress. (At least every test showed progress being transfered properly).

This also means that now there is steam cloud support! So you don't have to worry about losing your save file.

Also work is underway on a new update, which will bring a new zone, that is pretty unique compared to all of the other ones.

That is all for now!