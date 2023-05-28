Release 1.1.1

Release notes (v1.1.1):
- Game is now compatible with more old graphics cards (the requirement of the Vulkan memory budget extension is now optional)
- Reviewed end-of-game messages
- Added the platform name (Steam or Itch) to the crash report
