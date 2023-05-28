Cinderstone Online Patch 0.214: Dungeon Doors Open Again!

Share · View all patches · Build 11336302 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Adventurers,

We're thrilled to present you with the Patch 0.214!

Here's what's new:

Critical Bug Fixes: We've been hard at work squashing some of the more critical bugs in our system.

We've been hard at work squashing some of the more critical bugs in our system. Stuck at Loading Screen: This frustrating issue should now be a thing of the past.

This frustrating issue should now be a thing of the past. Dungeons: Good news! Your favorite dungeons should be up and running again.

Good news! Your favorite dungeons should be up and running again. Faster Map Loading: We've made some adjustments to speed up map loading times.

Remember, our free stress test servers will remain open until Monday at 8:00 CET! Your contributions have been invaluable and we're so thankful for your ongoing support.

Keep the feedback coming, and regarding the early access game price, I've written about it https://discord.com/channels/505850241157955584/1111796747333804102/1112301369156702278 .

Once again, thank you all for playing!

Happy adventuring!