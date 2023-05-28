 Skip to content

Cinderstone Online Playtest update for 28 May 2023

Cinderstone Online Patch 0.214: Dungeon Doors Open Again!

Cinderstone Online Patch 0.214 · Build 11336302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

We're thrilled to present you with the Patch 0.214!

Here's what's new:

  • Critical Bug Fixes: We've been hard at work squashing some of the more critical bugs in our system.
  • Stuck at Loading Screen: This frustrating issue should now be a thing of the past.
  • Dungeons: Good news! Your favorite dungeons should be up and running again.
  • Faster Map Loading: We've made some adjustments to speed up map loading times.

Remember, our free stress test servers will remain open until Monday at 8:00 CET! Your contributions have been invaluable and we're so thankful for your ongoing support.

Keep the feedback coming, and regarding the early access game price, I've written about it https://discord.com/channels/505850241157955584/1111796747333804102/1112301369156702278 .

Once again, thank you all for playing!

Happy adventuring!

  • Your Cinderstone Online Dev Team

