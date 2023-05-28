Cinderstone Online Patch 0.214: Dungeon Doors Open Again!

Hello Adventurers,
We're thrilled to present you with the Patch 0.214!
Here's what's new:
- Critical Bug Fixes: We've been hard at work squashing some of the more critical bugs in our system.
- Stuck at Loading Screen: This frustrating issue should now be a thing of the past.
- Dungeons: Good news! Your favorite dungeons should be up and running again.
- Faster Map Loading: We've made some adjustments to speed up map loading times.
Remember, our free stress test servers will remain open until Monday at 8:00 CET! Your contributions have been invaluable and we're so thankful for your ongoing support.
Keep the feedback coming, and regarding the early access game price, I've written about it https://discord.com/channels/505850241157955584/1111796747333804102/1112301369156702278 .
Once again, thank you all for playing!
Happy adventuring!
- Your Cinderstone Online Dev Team
Changed files in this update