Patch - 1.2.7.15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11336288 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Basic Steam Deck Support is now added

[Playable] Status

We will slowly work to add more support over time to make it fully supported. Stay tuned!



Our old patch is archived on 1.2.5.1 for those wishing to continue their old games. Check the beta tab.

Start a new game with this update!

Experimental is closed for the next 2 weeks while we work to polish this on the public realm. Saves will carry over but be careful about using old saves!

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Added some additional nav checks when civilian unit movers register devirtualized units (and when civvie factions spawn their initial squad controllers) to try to prevent civvies from 'stacking up' on each other, or inside of their tent (may not be perfect, but hopefully an improvement)

Dynamic Civilian group names finalized

Fixed up 'DeselectAll' in Base_PlayerController to be more reliable: this resolves Mortars 'failing to deselect'

Updated civilian faction 'shop' (for recruiting units from civvies) to properly update the button if civilian faction relationship with you changes

Updated Doctrines to update any shop the player has open upon unlocking a new doctrine (no need to close/reopen a shop menu, though construction menu still doesn't benefit from this yet)

Updated logic to not 'miss' updating faction relationships when reputation events tick over time in a zone

Improved 'IsAlive' check to return false if something is in RubbleMode

Additionally, infected tunnels now disappear completely when destroyed (instead of remaining but 'rubble-ified')

Improved 'civvie squad widget' handling. Crash related to it should be resolved

Units who are 'carrying' the widget should now properly hand the widget off on death

Updated Boss Healthbar Widget (for Juggernaut, for example) to properly disappear when owner dies

Tracked down the setting (MyGarrisonSeat) that had a wrong setting in the Charon, which was causing it to be unable to rotate-in-place

Fixed field turrets not rotating properly

Implemented another fix to our version of AISense_Sight that was 'missed' in the update from 5.1 to 5.2 (allows units to 'see through' their allies, or the vehicles they're garrisoned in): this fixes (among other things) units in the Sparrow not being able to acquire targets on their own

Updated Grenade Throw Blocked widget to be smaller (was huge!)

Updated Landscaping widget text to be larger (was too small before)

Fixed up some default settings for NightDay, and turned off an override on the instance of it in the MasterLightingSystem so it won't block Custom Game Settings related to time from working

Slight adjustments to Vehicle (Shawnee) AI to make the Shawnee stop focusing on its enemy if it cannot shoot it anymore

More trees in presidio converted to be clearable

P220 animations fixed,

Vehicle turrets should function more reliably

Fixed up the Cerberus Mortar's 'muzzle flash' effect (more of an explosion) to actually spawn at the mortar's muzzle

Fixed the duplicate 'close build menu' button in the Engineer's defense menu

Fixed a typo in a loading tip

Updated another loading tip (that made reference to Defense/Alpha squads from way back when) to instead give a similar idea without referencing those old mechanics

Fixed up Capture Truck to no longer be purchaseable at other Capture Trucks or Command Tents: only at CERC and Motor Pool now

Civilian Hold and Command Tent substructures can now be built anywhere in the zone where their 'parent building' is, instead of being restricted to being built within a radius of their 'parent building'.

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1