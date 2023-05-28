 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atmocity update for 28 May 2023

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 11336205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

The game has been updated to fix some minor issues (building missing from building look up table and thus going missing when loading a city, among other things) .

The next ordinary update will follow next week!

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link