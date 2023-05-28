New fix for aiming sensitivity settings

We've now pushed a patch with fixed ingame settings, so please grab it if you're having issues
Settings are "Aiming Pitch Spee" and "Aiming Yaw Speed"
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've now pushed a patch with fixed ingame settings, so please grab it if you're having issues
Settings are "Aiming Pitch Spee" and "Aiming Yaw Speed"
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update