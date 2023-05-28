 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Alpha test update for 28 May 2023

New fix for aiming sensitivity settings

Build 11336099

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've now pushed a patch with fixed ingame settings, so please grab it if you're having issues

Settings are "Aiming Pitch Spee" and "Aiming Yaw Speed"

