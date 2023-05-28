wz2100.net release 4.3.5

2023-04-16: Version 4.3.5:
- General:
- Add: Display kills and units in spectator stats UI (commit:b1c52e8be428e7b239e9e845288e7a968a017551, #3186)
- Fix: "Get off my land" and "kill selected" cheats (commit:f51f234ef5902d4033d6b58a93049e03239c8072, #3171)
- Fix: Don't assign trucks from factories to commanders (commit:f04e2d3932910213f67f82759b2005c86ff8dd0e, #3179)
- Fix: Repairs: Reset secondary only after "go-to-rally-point" was triggered, separate RTR logic from RTR_SPECIFIED (commit:15c6fc7ae57ccc2d4dc8fc205eac14c83fd3eb71, #3194)
- Fix: Various potential crashes and corrupt config issues (commit:fe7ebfa2bd406ee73c7363afad3a4e26e9297ce9, commit:d07b94e924ad247aaa27df5305e5aee85552da60, #3208, #3211)
- Graphics:
- Fix: Properly render unit resistance bar (commit:099580bc88e5443ee9f76c043102b97055e11866, #3183)
- Multiplayer:
- Add: /hostmsg lobby chat prefix that sends a message only to the host (commit:c563170c7eae67af799e7b8ba19a66f2241fb26f, #3204)
- Change: Add Heavy Rocket Array to all skirmish AIs (commit:7c62ce1ddabe5925c75f5e85722fee54b449118f, #3196)
- Change: Improvements to Nexus AI (commit:86ef42d5f8419f88f96d53a2aef69b18eae77cfc, #3196)
- Fix: Desync with losing player-turned-spectator when certain defensive structures remain (commit:b15ec308db501988b1f8b0fb5c6e18eb1aa16605, #3189)
- Balance MP:
- Change: Slightly increase the build cost of Mortar1Mk1 (commit:0b4bfc612121d2c5bad91908a54900aeb9323581, #3190)
- Change: Return Tank Killer reloadTime from 160 -> 180 (commit:3ce486735df52445042add20897de01679d3d75f, #3203)
- Change: Increase HRA production time from 800 -> 900 (commit:d5f5fb28d95f6c285932bc40646bb0fcb3e6d4bd, #3206)
- Other:
- Fix: "kick identity" command should only kick, not ban (commit:da1d8770fc77e34272c4a4b7529f2ea64855b551, #3210)
2023-03-26: Version 4.3.4:
- General:
- Add: A separate Ban/Kick activity, allow removing from ban list while running game, and fixes for spectator mute (too many commits, #3163)
- Fix: Various potential crashes (too many commits, #3100, #3101, #3106, #3108)
- Fix: Let some older maps show up again in the map lists (commit:444a637345a3578b327d278b7328ebd4d0ff91db, #3109)
- Fix: Always cancel research when starting it in another lab (commit:5f7eb0e172fa52c2e443220a5370ed88a7345216, #3150)
- Fix: Persist Snap config data by using SNAP_USER_COMMON (commit:6366d7b51ba697351abe430a402c9e5a77a837a7, #3160)
- Graphics:
- Fix: Fix missing sections on Tank Killer super cyborg (commit:3e7b9d5382ab09b24a7793eb2826327f8f1382dc, #3092)
- Campaign:
- Change: Gamma 4: Remove middle tank traps guarding team Alpha and remove the repair units to account for new repair micro-AI (commit:e70f636345f71b02cbed9d25628ef2a260809fa2, #3058)
- Change: Always blow up walls and tank traps during Nexus transfers in campaign (commit:8e7e7fdad4ec3ed5059163eeb0f36a699964fa23, #3118)
- Change: Improve difficulty differences on Gamma 9 (commit:e396fdf9f45a7d681d1b9b477717f52d1bcec48b, #3118)
- Change: Make Alpha 1-3 missions flow a bit more smoothly; Increase player flamer ranges (commit:31f18cc2478dcc1a62f72c171a627088ee059be4, #3132)
- Change: Make Gamma 1 easier by activating factories depending on what part of the valley you exit (commit:a4dc62af69db6ebd77ff4f506b7a1c2241828bbe, #3162)
- Multiplayer:
- Add: Add lobby command: makeplayer (commit:64f50bdbb74053c8752197c634ed6642af6f0754, #3107, #3108)
- Add: Add a join message (commit:d48073c810ac385449b275132449d1c82fdbab1e, commit:dad97d406c539399d4c1d519b59b8cbad314620d, #3105)
- Fix: Do not truncate spectator labels (commit:66fcbeb22decbd06b49252580e8df91d5b1867b6, #3149)
- Fix: Stop Mission Time and store it when the results screen pops up (commit:5bad9826b739252b1ffea5b72b7bcb27823aeee1, commit:8a23639e683c4d1fb5696fd23d4c961b4080e66c, #3151)
- Fix: Preserve player identity on rename (commit:13a21a13c07983745327b8ee1e1653b516d92e76, #3155)
- Balance MP:
- Add: Add new Heavy Rocket Array weapon which depends on MRA and HEAT Rocket Warhead Mk2 (commit:ca9dc06f0ee3a86f29940a7a15038043292321f5, commit:d9d9d3e54df4b5aeb41fba8bb322ae71c73beeb8, #3103, #3141)
- Change: Reduce effectiveness of artillery modifier on bunkers 40% to 20%, Reduce effectiveness of artillery modifiers against Tracked 40% to 30% (commit:46cab7cad2adbdb80150588852480eabac496510, commit:669fb3abf708662cbd5d3dd3be6cae1c94d24605, #2894)
- Change: Make Heavy Repair Turret and Repair Facility appear at same time, improve facility repair speed by 10, and make light repair turret cost less and build faster (commit:5ba9b81f4a88546d462f8dc13f35fb3ac0ba6201, #3022)
- Change: Buff Plasmite Flamer HP to 125 to match the HP on Twin Assault Gun (commit:bf10dfa807e30f25410a576eb26373a8a0a2864f, #3076)
- Change: Move Pulse Laser to around Seraph Missile and drop Sensor Upgrade Mk3 requirement (commit:b3062383eaab33c26fb3c9b08cd8ae04ad9d23c7, #3075)
- Change: Increase costs on later MG research and on (Twin) Assault Gun (commit:574b8d65c00080b400d1f9383093fde31bc53de3, #3113)
- Change: Pull some Rocket damages in earlier, Reduce Tank Killer reload time to that of Lancer, Improve Rocket Pod long range accuracy to 50% from 45% (commit:06ec3db15164fee44ad3016df52d7951bf9607fb, #3080)
- Change: Needle reload time matches the latest cannon weapons, nerf Super Rail gunner damages and range, nerf VTOL Needle/Rail radius and radius damage and increase weights (commit:589b226e512e6e667f481c54bd4e852effc1b378, #3081)
- Change: Pull Mortar into Advanced Bases by removing factory module requirement (commit:93cb444ef71260981cae61ded29d146bd1ce5cd3, #3089)
- Change: Reduce time and cost for Command Turret research by 50% (commit:e8465be7fc6c044ffd72e7aad9dba0c1f865022a, #3121)
- Change: Reduce research topic time and cost for most defenses by 50% (commit:bf408ac0b59c56b51fceda8e9cd54fcd62cdf089, #3122)
- Change: Increase reward for some engineering upgrades to 30% (commit:96e6878d33c4e2d13665051e08a7915ecdec6bde, #3134)
- Other:
- Add: Add autohost and autorating documentation (commit:2ab6c37eeb684f6b1936eb49a263f3412a92dfed, #3138)
- Fix: Fix building with GCC 13 (commit:e872db579ec2847de29d1e3a96b35902f643b9fb, #3090)
2023-01-01: Version 4.3.3:
- General:
- Add: Cursor scaling implemented (commit:41f1cc5329d483e659b6b1c345ba8913692336a2, #3016)
- Change: Prevent loading old ~pre-4.x series saves to curb strange and invalid bug reports (commit:b199936986337e9d043bcb4d5a793ca33e49d5fb, #3038)
- Fix: Various potential crashes (too many commits, #2996, #2999, #3009, #3017, #3019, #3025, #3047)
- Fix: [Audio] Improve stream buffer exhaustion handling to hopefully avoid occasional music resets (commit:88349c6665af2e0c7845798995efe393f4c6e70d, commit:01655ee90c558a6a149365e94192b795a6f1aab0, #3010)
- Fix: Don't override orders with guard behavior when done repairing unless explicitly ordered to repair (commit:42cceb79ae99a0b876df022a1c2d79dbb08f6c5d, #3030)
- Fix: Load structure and droid limits before loading droids and structures (commit:8dd23535c3118ea02ccca9effc2e4baa73cea3ea, #3064)
- Remove: "Go Back buttons in options menu" due to causing keymapping instability (commit:40ae5a753b5fb3bba2faa3afbc8e8b1c17ec1ab4, #2998)
- Graphics:
- Change: Make light/medium half-tracks a bit more distinct (commit:7df11d7121c312bb51039fe7c9c7e938b1ff28a7, #2992)
- Change: [SDL backend] Windows: Workaround for Nvidia threaded optimization (commit:4ac78c353d2f61320d81630428664db640c4dc97, #3001)
- Campaign:
- Change: Rebalance FastPlay to better fit the new campaign balance (commit:3dbd1ac1c7b5465d18e487d4766b459253905b20, #3057)
- Fix: Default initialize the NP artifact group waypoint on Alpha 11 so grabbing the artifact first won't interfere with their movement (commit:2a6cd3f2c318d7847de2b381378cebb5a5972904, #3012)
- Fix: Fix config file not storing the correct color variable when selecting a flag color in the options menu, thus reverting to green after level exit (commit:74511d2de80d387902cdcb375b87c0fb1233bd02, #3037)
- Multiplayer:
- Change: Allow setting up to 20 research labs in the limits menu (commit:f3a182db2ac6709fb8350915c77c4ef4f84cbd0a, #3064)
- Fix: Attempt to improve slot/identity behavior (too many commits, #2993, #3023, #3043, #3044, #3068)
- Balance MP:
- Change: Use a new set of experience thresholds for unit and commander ranks; Make EMP/Electronic weapon research depend on Command Turret Upgrade (commit:f4e8da794584cf71265dd203b9422e46471b2fb0, commit:3a1a066cbe438c52bfbc55c73340b37b4884cb56, #2958)
- Change: Reduce splash radius of the EMP Cannon to 1.5 tiles from 2 tiles (commit:e10289c37a30b7cc33031d85a8af4ed705d681a9, #2975)
- Change: Reduce build power of the little scourge cyborg to 233 from 250 and increase range by 1 tile (commit:a12aab815f46a42abe4d573e5818e32901b1bfb4, #3004)
- Change: Reduce Assault Cannon research time by about 1 minute, Twin Assault Cannon still appears at the same time (commit:0487d72ac323fbe311fbdb1967f144288dc81a19, #3000)
- Change: Make Twin Assault Gun come earlier by about 1 minute so to appear before Twin Assault Cannon (commit:45f75861a0f16e7debfadbc1047d82112087aa09, #3029)
- Change: Push Whirlwind further back into the tech tree and depend on Dedicated Synaptic Link Data Analysis Mk3 / move Depleted Uranium Bullets after Dense Composite Alloys Mk3 (commit:9550bff61b047628a55c238bab3b9d0eaae50207, #3066)
- Other:
- Add: [GitHub Actions] Flatpak: Initial publishing support (commit:92fc8bb3ebeb300eba603c8718896918ce9f7129, #3006)
- Add: Attempt to create an overview document on micro-AI behavior (commit:c3a35955b2b3bdded07462750d5f567cb37a4b0a, commit:4dc1dfff0bc157f62e3e651cff4a002e4e35b27a, #3024)
- Change: [CMake] Add -uastc_rdo_m to basis universal to improve reproducible builds (commit:27218d78258d852a2ea2604c7aefa41b202124cc, #2997)
- Fix: Improve notifications and exception handling for them (too many commits, #3026)
- Fix: Do not play attacked sounds from friendly fire (commit:d81a9ad2a3c931b18f4c310186a9941f21e33915, #3039)
