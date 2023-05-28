 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 28 May 2023

Update Log # 38- v0.8.19

Update Log # 38- v0.8.19 · Build 11336003

This time, the Doomsday Goddess level and more UI resource updates have been added after Tana

Global adjustment:
  • Add Doomsday Goddess level (Doomsday Goddess has unlimited health and will kill players after 7 rounds for final damage challenge)
  • Remove hands and units from the field after the battle ends
UI resource update:
  • Wizard, Chief Priest, Knight Tutor Window UI Resource Update
  • Battle pattern, skill window UI resource update
  • Store Window Resource Update
  • Card resource update
  • Some spoils icon updates
  • Battlefield dialogue window resource update

