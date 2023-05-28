Update Log # 38- v0.8.19

This time, the Doomsday Goddess level and more UI resource updates have been added after Tana
Global adjustment:
- Add Doomsday Goddess level (Doomsday Goddess has unlimited health and will kill players after 7 rounds for final damage challenge)
- Remove hands and units from the field after the battle ends
UI resource update:
- Wizard, Chief Priest, Knight Tutor Window UI Resource Update
- Battle pattern, skill window UI resource update
- Store Window Resource Update
- Card resource update
- Some spoils icon updates
- Battlefield dialogue window resource update
Changed files in this update