Interior Update Released! [MAJOR UPDATE]

We have just released the major interior update for Titanic: FOAL! This update will allow you to see both Titanic's interior (select parts from F to A deck) and exterior as it sinks. When in the third class corridors, be careful as if the water rises too far it will block your exit off. You may underestimate how much time you have left, as the front of the ship begins to sink first, so be careful! We have also reduced the jump height so clipping is lowered. The multiplayer mode has temporarily been disabled due to a few issues. Please note multiplayer won't include the interiors.

If you are enjoying the game, please leave a review! It helps alot. The price has also been slightly increased to reflect the increasing content in the game.

