Ver.0.1.10 Update

The update for Ver.0.1.10 has been delivered.
It includes:
・Add save data deletion function to options
・Corresponds to horizontal reversal of stalls
・Fixed a bug where enemies or enemy attacks could cause the game to get stuck in walls.
・Adjusted some parameters
・Other minor bug fixes
Please get the latest version when playing.
- If you have placed a stall before the update, it may be placed in an inverted state.
I'm sorry, but if it's in an unintended orientation, please relocate the stall from the edit item in the crystal menu.
Changed files in this update