Ver.0.1.10 Update

Build 11335969 · Last edited 28 May 2023

The update for Ver.0.1.10 has been delivered.

It includes:

・Add save data deletion function to options

・Corresponds to horizontal reversal of stalls

・Fixed a bug where enemies or enemy attacks could cause the game to get stuck in walls.

・Adjusted some parameters

・Other minor bug fixes

Please get the latest version when playing.