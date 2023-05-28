 Skip to content

Dinogen Online update for 28 May 2023

Update 1.0.7

Update 1.0.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.0.7 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online, including a new map, a new dinosaur, 2 new support items, and 2 new weapons!

General

  • Added Hold Position character command
  • Fixed potential FPS bug when getting kills with Steam Cloud enabled
  • UI updates

Maps

  • Added Facility

Weapons

  • Added Tridant LMG (LMG)
  • Added Quadra (Tactical)

Dinosaurs

  • Added Ankylosaurus (automatically included for Dino Bundle owners)

Survival

  • Added Airstrike and Napalm Airstrike (automatically included for Survival Bundle owners)

Community Spotlight

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2960929588
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2972294481

