Update 1.0.7

Update v1.0.7 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online, including a new map, a new dinosaur, 2 new support items, and 2 new weapons!
General
- Added Hold Position character command
- Fixed potential FPS bug when getting kills with Steam Cloud enabled
- UI updates
Maps
- Added Facility
Weapons
- Added Tridant LMG (LMG)
- Added Quadra (Tactical)
Dinosaurs
- Added Ankylosaurus (automatically included for Dino Bundle owners)
Survival
- Added Airstrike and Napalm Airstrike (automatically included for Survival Bundle owners)
