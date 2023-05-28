 Skip to content

Protodroid DeLTA update for 28 May 2023

Update: May 27, 2023 - Options Menu Hotfix

Patchnotes
I just added an Options Menu in v.1.0.9. Players can access It from both the Title Screen & Pause Screen.

Settings included are:

  • Music volume
  • Invert Y toggle
  • Swap Dash & Shoot buttons (puts Dash on Trigger, Shoot on Face)
  • Mouse Sensitivity
  • Rumble toggle
  • Fullscreen / Windowed toggle
  • Resolution
  • Vsync toggle
  • Frame Rate Limit

Other Fixes

  • ED3 Tribute Coin bugfix

It'd be fun to hear the different control combos that work for folks. It's always fascinating to me learning about the different people's playstyles.

And sorry y'all for any headache or disappointment this may have caused. Tbh, I don't PC game much (spent the past 3.5 years just making this when not at my day-job lol). So I wasn't aware that folks expected or wanted adjustable settings.

Thanks and let me know if there's any issues with things.

