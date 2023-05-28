Update: May 27, 2023 - Options Menu Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11335892 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 07:06:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I just added an Options Menu in v.1.0.9. Players can access It from both the Title Screen & Pause Screen.

Settings included are:

Music volume

Invert Y toggle

Swap Dash & Shoot buttons (puts Dash on Trigger, Shoot on Face)

Mouse Sensitivity

Rumble toggle

Fullscreen / Windowed toggle

Resolution

Vsync toggle

Frame Rate Limit

Other Fixes

ED3 Tribute Coin bugfix

It'd be fun to hear the different control combos that work for folks. It's always fascinating to me learning about the different people's playstyles.

And sorry y'all for any headache or disappointment this may have caused. Tbh, I don't PC game much (spent the past 3.5 years just making this when not at my day-job lol). So I wasn't aware that folks expected or wanted adjustable settings.

Thanks and let me know if there's any issues with things.