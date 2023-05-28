 Skip to content

Neon Tail update for 28 May 2023

Small patch fixing many minor issues

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Toast's weapon mission's end dialogue missing.
  • Fixed dances animation issues for all characters.
  • Added dances to Ram.
  • Fixed pointing dances on Emote Wheels selecting wrong icon.
  • Fixed basic melee slaps range to beneath 5m.
  • Fixed Natixta's gun pointing on her Gun acquiring mission.
  • Natixta is also able to slap Zombeanies now.
  • Fixed Ram's melee attack on his first Combat mission
  • After the Ruby reveal party, Max Zombeanie count is doubled.
  • Fixed Localization bug with Tybalt Von Badyke's mission.
  • Fixed Skybox loading inexisting lighting setup on main menu.

