- Fixed Toast's weapon mission's end dialogue missing.
- Fixed dances animation issues for all characters.
- Added dances to Ram.
- Fixed pointing dances on Emote Wheels selecting wrong icon.
- Fixed basic melee slaps range to beneath 5m.
- Fixed Natixta's gun pointing on her Gun acquiring mission.
- Natixta is also able to slap Zombeanies now.
- Fixed Ram's melee attack on his first Combat mission
- After the Ruby reveal party, Max Zombeanie count is doubled.
- Fixed Localization bug with Tybalt Von Badyke's mission.
- Fixed Skybox loading inexisting lighting setup on main menu.
Neon Tail update for 28 May 2023
Small patch fixing many minor issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
