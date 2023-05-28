 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 28 May 2023

Added Xbox controller melee attack and sprint button bindings

Build 11335809

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Add the Xbox controller binding for melee attack.

  2. Add the Xbox handle binding of the sprint button.

Next step

  1. Add the Xbox controller binding for remote attack.

  2. Add the binding of the Xbox handle selected in the shortcut bar.

