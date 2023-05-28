Added Xbox controller melee attack and sprint button bindings

Update
-
Add the Xbox controller binding for melee attack.
-
Add the Xbox handle binding of the sprint button.
Next step
-
Add the Xbox controller binding for remote attack.
-
Add the binding of the Xbox handle selected in the shortcut bar.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update
Add the Xbox controller binding for melee attack.
Add the Xbox handle binding of the sprint button.
Next step
Add the Xbox controller binding for remote attack.
Add the binding of the Xbox handle selected in the shortcut bar.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update