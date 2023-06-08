SPACE METAVERSE GAME-> STARSHIP 43 IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11335758 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 16:32:19 UTC by Wendy

STARSHIP 43 is HERE!

Get ready for an intense and thrilling experience, filled with epic battles and state-of-the-art graphics.

With an immersive story and innovative game mechanics, 'STARSHIP 43 - THE LAST ASTRONAUT VR' promises to win the hearts of players. Enter a world filled with challenges, where your mettle will be tested at every turn.

Join millions of players and dive into the adventure that promises to be the next big thing in gaming. Available now for all VR DEVICES!

The wait is finally over. Have you ever imagined yourself aboard a spaceship being launched into outer space?

Have you ever imagined invading a place full of soldiers and aliens in a spaceship?

Play stealth or make a lot of noise! It all depends on your skill!