2023-05-28(v1.0.8)

The score weight for each judgment is adjusted.
PERFECT : 1
GOOD: 0.7->0.8
OK: 0.3->0.6
-Fix rank cuts.
A+: 98%->95%
A: 95% -> 90%
B+: 90% -> 80%
B: 85% -> 70%
C+: 80% -> 50%
C: 75% -> 30%
A purple A+ for -98% is added.
-Until now, it was only possible to rapidly accelerate or decelerate in a cascading manner.
It implements continuous shifting so that it can shift smoothly.
-Fixed the phenomenon that the new text that should occur when updating records is displayed regardless of the score
-You can adjust the location of the judgment ui
-Fixed a phenomenon in which freezing occurs when the number of notes to be rendered increases.
