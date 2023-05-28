2023-05-28(v1.0.8)

The score weight for each judgment is adjusted.

PERFECT : 1

GOOD: 0.7->0.8

OK: 0.3->0.6

-Fix rank cuts.

A+: 98%->95%

A: 95% -> 90%

B+: 90% -> 80%

B: 85% -> 70%

C+: 80% -> 50%

C: 75% -> 30%

A purple A+ for -98% is added.

-Until now, it was only possible to rapidly accelerate or decelerate in a cascading manner.

It implements continuous shifting so that it can shift smoothly.

-Fixed the phenomenon that the new text that should occur when updating records is displayed regardless of the score

-You can adjust the location of the judgment ui

-Fixed a phenomenon in which freezing occurs when the number of notes to be rendered increases.