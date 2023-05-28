Minor Gameplay Update

The following small adjustments have been made as part of an overall effort to improve the new player experience:
A new card has been added to the game! Spirit Blast is a 3 gold ninja spell that deals 2 damage and draws a card.
Hawk: Attack increased to 3.
Salahar Soldier: Stats flipped to 2/3.
Bearhog: Stats changed to 2/3.
Spear of Odin: Cost reduced to 2, and buff changed to +1/+2.
Dwarf Paladin now allows the player to choose 1 of 3 knights instead of drawing one from your deck.
Fist of the Five Gods, Storm Weapon: Now simply give chain lightning at the END of the turn, rather than depleting actions.
Winds of the North: Cost reduced to 2.
Berserker: Stats changed to 3/6.
NOTABLE GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug in the interaction between Eternal Life and effects that reward a killing blow.
Fixed a bug where spell cards added to your hand through some means would not immediately receive the Courthouse debuff.
The bonus from multiple Halls of Frost buildings now stack multiplicatively
