Minor Gameplay Update

The following small adjustments have been made as part of an overall effort to improve the new player experience:

A new card has been added to the game! Spirit Blast is a 3 gold ninja spell that deals 2 damage and draws a card.

Hawk: Attack increased to 3.

Salahar Soldier: Stats flipped to 2/3.

Bearhog: Stats changed to 2/3.

Spear of Odin: Cost reduced to 2, and buff changed to +1/+2.

Dwarf Paladin now allows the player to choose 1 of 3 knights instead of drawing one from your deck.

Fist of the Five Gods, Storm Weapon: Now simply give chain lightning at the END of the turn, rather than depleting actions.

Winds of the North: Cost reduced to 2.

Berserker: Stats changed to 3/6.

NOTABLE GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug in the interaction between Eternal Life and effects that reward a killing blow.

Fixed a bug where spell cards added to your hand through some means would not immediately receive the Courthouse debuff.

The bonus from multiple Halls of Frost buildings now stack multiplicatively