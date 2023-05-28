Added enemies up to 80
Fixed cooldown reduction stuff.
Builder's Mass repair now also triggers at the start of every wave. Clarified tooltip
Fixed soulslanger's outdated tooltip
Added Holy Synergy II
Added Fighter Synergy II
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 28 May 2023
0.27.0
