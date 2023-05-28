 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 28 May 2023

Update Notes for 2023/05/28

Update Notes for 2023/05/28

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New AZ-TECH Altar Purchase: Soul Feast - When at low health, restore armor from the souls of killed biological enemies. (SFX and VFX are work in progress, needs tuning and feedback).
  • Megacopter ammo inventory now will at least be 25% starting a mission.
  • New Shop Purchase: Rocket Refill - +25% rockets starting a mission
  • New Shop Purchase: Rocket Refill Lvl 2 - +25% rockets starting a mission
  • New Shop Purchase: Plasma Refill - +25% plasma starting a mission
  • New Shop Purchase: Plasma Refill Lvl 2 - +25% plasma starting a mission
  • New Shop Purchase: Energy Refill - +25% energy starting a mission
  • New Shop Purchase: Energy Refill Lvl 2 - +25% energy starting a mission

