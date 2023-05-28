 Skip to content

森林之子 update for 28 May 2023

update 003

Share · View all patches · Build 11335627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Several random resurrection points have been added, and the new resurrection point resources are incomplete. Iterative updates are underway
-Canceled the replacement workbench. No longer requires production, replaced by skin exploration and picking in the game
--Change the production of wooden houses provided by birth to thatched houses
Grass can be collected everywhere, and resources are very convenient
-After resetting the guidance task, I only did a little bit, but my idea is to cancel it because doing it poorly will actually reduce the gaming experience
-Changes have been made to the game scene iteration update section

