update 003

-Several random resurrection points have been added, and the new resurrection point resources are incomplete. Iterative updates are underway

-Canceled the replacement workbench. No longer requires production, replaced by skin exploration and picking in the game

--Change the production of wooden houses provided by birth to thatched houses

Grass can be collected everywhere, and resources are very convenient

-After resetting the guidance task, I only did a little bit, but my idea is to cancel it because doing it poorly will actually reduce the gaming experience

-Changes have been made to the game scene iteration update section