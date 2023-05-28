 Skip to content

Squarena update for 28 May 2023

Squarena Powerup Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a few key points to it, with one of the main focuses being powerups:

  • Added powerup toggle options in the Rules section of the options menu, now you can pick which powerups are available during gameplay
  • Added a new powerup: Mega Ammo. Makes your next 3 shots mega-sized!
  • Added a new level: Race Intro. This is an easier Race/Obstacle Course level intended to be an introduction to the game mode, as the other race levels are fairly difficult. This new level also comes unlocked by default.
  • Added a new QOL feature to make it easier to actively keep track of your energy: the Energy Reticle. Now there is a circular energy bar surrounding your crosshair that displays your energy levels used for shields and teleporting.

Enjoy, and as always thank you for playing Squarena!

