Squarena Powerup Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11335601 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This update has a few key points to it, with one of the main focuses being powerups:

Added powerup toggle options in the Rules section of the options menu, now you can pick which powerups are available during gameplay

Added a new powerup: Mega Ammo. Makes your next 3 shots mega-sized!

Added a new level: Race Intro. This is an easier Race/Obstacle Course level intended to be an introduction to the game mode, as the other race levels are fairly difficult. This new level also comes unlocked by default.

Added a new QOL feature to make it easier to actively keep track of your energy: the Energy Reticle. Now there is a circular energy bar surrounding your crosshair that displays your energy levels used for shields and teleporting.

Enjoy, and as always thank you for playing Squarena!