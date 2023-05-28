Share · View all patches · Build 11335474 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 03:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Major patch changing progression, adding QOL, and testing the save conversion system.

Patch Notes:

Rebalanced all income/costs for Troops and Magic. Should provide a much better avenue for progression.

Added indicators for not being able to attack or prestige.

Added text explaining what the different prestige options do.

Added XP Per Second Counter.

Fixed truncating issue with displaying numbers.

Removed two achievements that were not obtainable.

Known Bugs:

Achievements are not working 100% of the time. This is a priority that is being investigated.