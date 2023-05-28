Version 5.0.6, Annulus & Avunculous

Dev Notes
- After taking a quick break, I have spent this month getting a lot of things into position for the Chapter One finale. Darja and Malagar have proper narrative flow, Maelys has a new route to initiate her 'redemption' arc, and there is a whole lot of new media for you to enjoy.
- MVPs of this build are our sound team (HereToHelp, GerdGenus, Mokkel, Stuke, and GreyScale), who have been absurdly hard-working - as this changelog attests.
Act V Features
- Dynamic: An alternative court briefing from Malagar, if Darja did not survive your initial encounter (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: An alternative court briefing from Malagar, if he was never empowered (collab with Mattrex).
- Art: Marie-Anne getting mounted while pregnant in the palace (four variants, Lubbio).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Adeline’s reunion (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s penitent interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s recalcitrant interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Marie-Anne’s palace interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Marie-Anne’s dungeon interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Naho’s broken interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Naho’s pet interactions (GreyScale).
- Sound: An ambience for the palace bedrooms (Michael Ghelfi Studios, GreyScale).
- Sound: An ambience for the eternal twilight (Michael Ghelfi Studios).
- Gallery: Marie-Anne’s new palace scene has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
- Gallery: Naho’s new dungeon and palace scenes have been added to the gallery (Tosk).
Act I-IV Features
- Scene: Darja volunteers as Maelys’s surrogate (collab with DoItToJulia).
- Scene: You may now choose how to enjoy your delicious spicy nugget (collab with DoItToJulia).
- Fate: Heloise can be given to the mercenaries (collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: Marie-Anne can be given to the mercenaries (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Darja makes her way to the spire, mostly under her own steam (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Maelys’s redemption path has a new version of initiation, in the wake of her interactions with Darja.
- Dynamic: Valzira can be interacted with as a captive, after she has been broken.
- Dynamic: The wolfmen are the latest and last faction to receive a visit from your daughter (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Mattrex).
- Art: Darja’s wolfman fate (five variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Valzira’s post-breaking scene (five variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Additional variants for Valzira’s post-breaking scene (thirteen variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Shouting and confused emotes for Enid (two variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Animated idles for Naho’s draco transformation (fourteen variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Naho’s plush transformation (fourteen variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Valzira’s broken state (fourteen variants, Amon Ra).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Cooch’s consort arc (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s ‘This Fixes Everything’ scene, post-Heloise variant (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s severed interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Malice’s last night interruption, human consort variants (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Naho’s consort arc (GreyScale).
- Voice: Enid’s arrival at the lair, recast and re-recorded (Demi Goggles).
- Voice: Maelys’s interactions with Balthorne, re-recorded in studio quality (Catkit).
- Voice: Maelys’s run-in with the centaurs, re-recorded in studio quality (Catkit).
- Voice: Maelys’s interrogation, re-recorded in studio quality (Catkit).
- Voice: Maelys’s screams during her infernal fate (Catkit).
- Sound: An ambience for night flight (Michael Ghelfi Studios).
- Sound: A new ambience for the Realm’s many open outdoor spaces (Michael Ghelfi Studios).
- Gallery: Darja’s wolfman fate has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
- Gallery: Sabetha and Inej’s protean fate has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
- Gallery: Valzira’s post-breaking scene has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
- Steam: A new achievement, ‘Bring Your Daughter To Work Day’, has been added (Tosk).
Tweaks
- Darja is now present in all Act V saves where she is alive, and Malagar has been empowered. Enjoy your free fangirl!
- Several dragon voice lines have been made louder and clearer, to sit better in the overall audio mix.
- If you have initiated Maelys’s redemption path through Darja, Heloise will have second thoughts about visiting her.
- Malagar is no longer accessible in Act V saves where Darja is dead.
- Valzira can be transferred to Breaker after giving birth.
- The swamplands will become available for conquest in Act IV in Power Fantasy mode if you gain the means to do so mid-Act.
- Some background work has been done so that dialogue choices can be better remembered in new playthroughs.
- Mattrex’s game credit now includes a link to his personal website, from which you can commission him.
- Game credits have been updated.
Fixes
- If your previous consort has been… superceded, they will not be accessible in Act V.
- A zero Morale empowered lair faction will still show up to court to give a briefing in Act V.
- Heloise can be gifted to a horde if you have seen Malice’s dream, but Heloise has not been confirmed as her mother.
- Malagar will still assist in capturing Valzira during Act IV if Darja has been killed.
- Malagar qualifies as a horde able to capture the swamplands in Act IV in Power Fantasy mode if he has not been empowered.
- If Malice’s mother gives birth to her out of your sight she will no longer be pregnant after giving birth
- A pair of missing lines in Marie-Anne’s evening cleaning scene have been restored.
- You may seek to talk with Valzira more than once during your captive interactions in Acts III-IV.
