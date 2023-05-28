 Skip to content

Ravager update for 28 May 2023

Version 5.0.6, Annulus & Avunculous

Share · View all patches · Build 11335425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • After taking a quick break, I have spent this month getting a lot of things into position for the Chapter One finale. Darja and Malagar have proper narrative flow, Maelys has a new route to initiate her 'redemption' arc, and there is a whole lot of new media for you to enjoy.
  • MVPs of this build are our sound team (HereToHelp, GerdGenus, Mokkel, Stuke, and GreyScale), who have been absurdly hard-working - as this changelog attests.

Act V Features

  • Dynamic: An alternative court briefing from Malagar, if Darja did not survive your initial encounter (collab with Mattrex).
  • Dynamic: An alternative court briefing from Malagar, if he was never empowered (collab with Mattrex).
  • Art: Marie-Anne getting mounted while pregnant in the palace (four variants, Lubbio).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Adeline’s reunion (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s penitent interactions (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s recalcitrant interactions (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Marie-Anne’s palace interactions (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Marie-Anne’s dungeon interactions (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Naho’s broken interactions (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Naho’s pet interactions (GreyScale).
  • Sound: An ambience for the palace bedrooms (Michael Ghelfi Studios, GreyScale).
  • Sound: An ambience for the eternal twilight (Michael Ghelfi Studios).
  • Gallery: Marie-Anne’s new palace scene has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
  • Gallery: Naho’s new dungeon and palace scenes have been added to the gallery (Tosk).

Act I-IV Features

  • Scene: Darja volunteers as Maelys’s surrogate (collab with DoItToJulia).
  • Scene: You may now choose how to enjoy your delicious spicy nugget (collab with DoItToJulia).
  • Fate: Heloise can be given to the mercenaries (collab with Mattrex).
  • Fate: Marie-Anne can be given to the mercenaries (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
  • Dynamic: Darja makes her way to the spire, mostly under her own steam (collab with Mattrex).
  • Dynamic: Maelys’s redemption path has a new version of initiation, in the wake of her interactions with Darja.
  • Dynamic: Valzira can be interacted with as a captive, after she has been broken.
  • Dynamic: The wolfmen are the latest and last faction to receive a visit from your daughter (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Mattrex).
  • Art: Darja’s wolfman fate (five variants, Lubbio).
  • Art: Valzira’s post-breaking scene (five variants, Lubbio).
  • Art: Additional variants for Valzira’s post-breaking scene (thirteen variants, Lubbio).
  • Art: Shouting and confused emotes for Enid (two variants, Irrelevant Art).
  • Animation: Animated idles for Naho’s draco transformation (fourteen variants, Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Animated idles for Naho’s plush transformation (fourteen variants, Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Animated idles for Valzira’s broken state (fourteen variants, Amon Ra).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Cooch’s consort arc (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s ‘This Fixes Everything’ scene, post-Heloise variant (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys’s severed interactions (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Malice’s last night interruption, human consort variants (GreyScale).
  • Voice: The dragon’s part in Naho’s consort arc (GreyScale).
  • Voice: Enid’s arrival at the lair, recast and re-recorded (Demi Goggles).
  • Voice: Maelys’s interactions with Balthorne, re-recorded in studio quality (Catkit).
  • Voice: Maelys’s run-in with the centaurs, re-recorded in studio quality (Catkit).
  • Voice: Maelys’s interrogation, re-recorded in studio quality (Catkit).
  • Voice: Maelys’s screams during her infernal fate (Catkit).
  • Sound: An ambience for night flight (Michael Ghelfi Studios).
  • Sound: A new ambience for the Realm’s many open outdoor spaces (Michael Ghelfi Studios).
  • Gallery: Darja’s wolfman fate has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
  • Gallery: Sabetha and Inej’s protean fate has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
  • Gallery: Valzira’s post-breaking scene has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
  • Steam: A new achievement, ‘Bring Your Daughter To Work Day’, has been added (Tosk).

Tweaks

  • Darja is now present in all Act V saves where she is alive, and Malagar has been empowered. Enjoy your free fangirl!
  • Several dragon voice lines have been made louder and clearer, to sit better in the overall audio mix.
  • If you have initiated Maelys’s redemption path through Darja, Heloise will have second thoughts about visiting her.
  • Malagar is no longer accessible in Act V saves where Darja is dead.
  • Valzira can be transferred to Breaker after giving birth.
  • The swamplands will become available for conquest in Act IV in Power Fantasy mode if you gain the means to do so mid-Act.
  • Some background work has been done so that dialogue choices can be better remembered in new playthroughs.
  • Mattrex’s game credit now includes a link to his personal website, from which you can commission him.
  • Game credits have been updated.

Fixes

  • If your previous consort has been… superceded, they will not be accessible in Act V.
  • A zero Morale empowered lair faction will still show up to court to give a briefing in Act V.
  • Heloise can be gifted to a horde if you have seen Malice’s dream, but Heloise has not been confirmed as her mother.
  • Malagar will still assist in capturing Valzira during Act IV if Darja has been killed.
  • Malagar qualifies as a horde able to capture the swamplands in Act IV in Power Fantasy mode if he has not been empowered.
  • If Malice’s mother gives birth to her out of your sight she will no longer be pregnant after giving birth
  • A pair of missing lines in Marie-Anne’s evening cleaning scene have been restored.
  • You may seek to talk with Valzira more than once during your captive interactions in Acts III-IV.

