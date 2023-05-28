 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 May 2023

V1.1.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Nascent Soul changed its name to Battle Soul
  2. The reward of two gems is added in the treasure hunt.
  3. Repair the BUG that Taoism gems are invalid.
  4. Reduce the difficulty of gem bounty tasks.
    Notice:
    A fairy system will be added. The Faerie button is currently disabled.

