- Nascent Soul changed its name to Battle Soul
- The reward of two gems is added in the treasure hunt.
- Repair the BUG that Taoism gems are invalid.
- Reduce the difficulty of gem bounty tasks.
Notice:
A fairy system will be added. The Faerie button is currently disabled.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 May 2023
V1.1.11
